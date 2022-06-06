Keighley Cougars continue to strengthen squad as former NRL and Super League star signs

League One leaders Keighley Cougars have further strengthened their impressive squad with the signing of Eddy Pettybourne from Limoux.

The 34-year-old forward has played more than 130 NRL matches for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans in his career.

He also spent a season in Super League with Wigan Warriors and had a spell with Toulouse Olympique while they were a Championship club.

Pettybourne, who was born in New Zealand but has represented Samoa and the USA internationally, has signed a deal with Keighley until the end of the 2023 season.

“Eddy is a player we feel will bring undoubted quality both as a player and a person to this team,” said Andrew Henderson, the Cougars’ head of rugby.

“His experience and hunger to achieve will help give the squad fresh energy to keep pushing forward in the second half of the season.”

Pettybourne added: “I am extremely excited to join this club as I know it has such a great history.

“The club has done so well this season and I’m looking forward to being apart of it all both on and off the field.

“I will be giving my absolute best to help see this club take it to the next level and make history.”

Keighley remain unbeaten with nine wins from nine this season after thrashing closest challengers North Wales Crusaders last weekend.