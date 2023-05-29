Keighley Cougars owners dismiss rumour of buying rival rugby league side

RECENTLY, if there has been one ownership group that has hit the media headlines then it has been that of the Keighley Cougars.

Owners Kaue Garcia and Ryan O’Neill led the fight against the recent IMG proposals as the Cougars slammed what they felt was the “elitist” plan.

In recent weeks, the pair have been at the forefront of a new developed stand at Cougar Park whilst also parting ways with head coach Rhys Lovegrove.

As well as that, the pair have also been linked with buying a rival rugby league side – something which they have vehemently denied.

As part of a recent fans question and answer session at Cougar Park it was dismissed with the minutes stating: “The rumour of Ryan and Kaue buying London Broncos is absolutely not true.

“The club has no debt and if fans think Ryan and Kaue aren’t the right people for the job, then a trust could be set up and the club can be a community club.

“Ryan expressed that if they weren’t committed to the club, why would they have put their necks on the line by taking the tough decision regarding Rhys? That wasn’t a decision by owners who were walking away, it was a decision which underlines their frustrations and ambition. They stressed they are fundamentally passionate about Keighley Cougars.

“All the changes that have been made are because the club is on the up, not the down and due to the frustration with recent performances.”

Following Lovegrove’s departure from Cougar Park, Jy-mel Coleman was appointed as head coach as Jake Webster made the move to director of rugby, ending the centre’s career.