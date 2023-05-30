All 15 Super League, NRL and State of Origin fixtures broadcast live on TV this week

WELL another week of rip-roaring rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

The live TV action kicks off on Wednesday 31st May when Queensland take on New South Wales in the first game of State of Origin and ends on Sunday 4th June when Hull FC take on Warrington Wolves at Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Here is the list of all 15 Super League, NRL and State of Origin fixtures live on TV this week:

Wednesday 31st May

State of Origin Game 1 – Queensland Maroons vs New South Wales Blues – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Main Event – 11.05am kick-off

Thursday 1st June

Women’s State of Origin Game 1 – New South Wales Blues vs Queensland Maroons – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.45am kick-off

Friday 2nd June

NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL – 11am kick-off

Saturday 3rd June

NRL Premiership – New Zealand Warriors vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-0ff

NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 10.35am kick-off

Super League Magic Weekend – Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 1.30pm kick-off

Super League Magic Weekend – Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 3.45pm kick-off​

Super League Magic Weekend – Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 6pm kick-off​

Sunday 4th June

NRL Premiership – Sydney Roosters vs Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL – 5am kick-off

NRL Premiership – North Queensland Cowboys vs Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL – 7.05am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Penrith Panthers vs St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 9.15am kick-off

Super League Magic Weekend – Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Arena – 12 noon kick-off

Super League Magic Weekend – St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Arena – 2.15pm kick-off

Super League Magic Weekend – Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Arena – 4.30pm kick-off