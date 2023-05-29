Scrap Golden Point in Super League games – and do it now!

LEEDS RHINOS and St Helens played out an incredible Super League fixture on Friday night.

After normal time, the two sides were locked at 12-12 – wind the clock forward back five years and both sides would have been awarded one point.

However, following a rule change that came in at the beginning of the 2019 Super League season, Golden Point is now the name of the game for fixtures level at the end of 80 minutes.

As it was, instead of both Leeds and Saints sharing the spoils – which would have been just deserved following a superb 80 minutes.

However, out on their feet, the 12 men of Leeds – following James McDonnell’s red card for a punch on Jonny Lomax – and the 12 men of Saints – after Sione Mata’utia was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle – were made to play a period of extra time.

In days when player welfare is paramount, subjecting 24 players to an unnecessary ten minutes – as neither side could find a winner before Saints’ Lewis Dodd slotted over the winning drop goal – just seems rather stupid.

Neither side would have begrudged the other one point following one of the best games of rugby league in 2023 – just as neither Hull KR nor Wigan Warriors would have done on Thursday night when forced into extra-time.

Golden Point certainly has its place in knockout competitions such as the Super League play-offs and the Challenge Cup, but in ordinary league games it is literally pointless.

Just because the NRL introduced it first doesn’t mean that Super League had to copy back in 2019, nor does it mean that Super League cannot scrap it.