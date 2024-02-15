Keighley Cougars owners share vile homophobic abuse received in wake of LGBTQ+ History Month

KEIGHLEY COUGARS owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia have shared the vile homophobic abuse they have received in the wake of the LGBTQ+ History Month.

This weekend’s clash against Bradford Bulls – which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday afternoon at Cougar Park – will be dedicated to LGBTQ+ History Month.

Special guests, including India Willoughby, the UK’s first trans newsreader, will be in attendance as well as James Child, the first Super League referee to publicly reveal he is gay, to show their support for the club’s endeavours.

During the match, Keighley Cougars will unveil a monumental 12×12 metre flag in support of the Trans community. The flag reads, ‘Trans Rights are Human Rights’, serving as a powerful symbol of solidarity and advocacy for a community that has long faced discrimination and marginalization.

Ryan O’Neill, co-owner of the club, emphasized the importance of supporting the Trans community, stating, “The 2024 season will focus on providing much-needed support to the Trans community, which faces constant adversity and unfair treatment. They are our brothers and sisters who deserve respect and equality above all else.”

However, prior to this announcement, the Cougars revealed some of the abhorrent messages received on social media from critics of the club.

Some of the horrid messages include “best to just be quiet…tosser”, “wtf is this bullshit”, “I hope I can cure your mental illness” and “pervert”.

Now the club has put together a montage detailing the amount of such messages it receives.

Here are some of the messages that Ryan and Kaue receive on a regular basis. No wonder people are afraid to come out. This is why LGBT+ History Month matters. pic.twitter.com/ZdP21A8ryz — Keighley Cougars (@Cougarmania) February 13, 2024

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.