Rugby league agent believes Leeds Rhinos could rue recruitment decision for “10 or 12 years”

LEADING rugby league agent, Chris Harrison, believes that Leeds Rhinos could rue the decision to let Sam Walters go to the Wigan Warriors for “10 or 12 years”.

Walters, who made almost 50 appearances for Leeds after debuting in 2019, made the move to Wigan during the off-season with the capture taking a number of people by surprise.

Having come through the Rhinos academy following an early-career move from the Widnes Vikings, Walters quickly turned into one of Leeds’ most exciting forwards – whether in the back-row or front-row.

However, the 23-year-old signed for Wigan on a three-year deal.

And Harrison, who hosts the popular Full Eighty Minutes podcast on YouTube, couldn’t believe that Leeds let the towering forward leave.

“I think this could be one of the best signings,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“That’s bad recruiting off Leeds not to get Sam signed and done. If it was over money and if the lad said he wanted to stay then it’s a terrible call by Leeds.

“It could come back to bite them for ten, 12 years if he has a career at Wigan and wins four or five Grand Finals and goes to Australia.

“Then you have to ask who made the call at Leeds not to get that deal done. It had to be done in my humble opinion.”

