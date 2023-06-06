Keighley Cougars rocked by immediate exit of key forward

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have had an interesting few months in the Championship.

After head coach Rhys Lovegrove was sacked and star man Luke Gale departed for Wakefield Trinity, the Cougars have now been rocked by the immediate exit of key forward Brenden Santi, who has activated a clause in his contract to take up “an offer that would be difficult for anyone to turn down.”

As such, the club has agreed to release Santi from the remainder of his contract.

CEO Ryan O’Neill said “It is with regret that Brenden is to leave the club with immediate effect with an offer that would be difficult for anyone to turn down. I have gone on record over the last 2-3 weeks and said that if a player has his head turned then it’s time to let him move on as it’s impossible to focus on the job at hand. Brenden has been a fine example of player for Keighley both on and off the field and I, and the board wish him well in his new move.”

Brenden said “I would like to thank the club, the O’Neil family, and Ryan and Kaue personally for everything that has been done for me during my time here. The generosity and support during my time at Keighley has been greatly appreciated, and this decision is not one that I have made easily”.

“To the fans, I must thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have welcomed me to the town and taken me in as one of your own and for that I am ever grateful. I realise this will be an unpopular decision with fans but I felt it was one I had to make to ensure I didn’t stagnate as a player.”