“His health and longevity as a human is more important” – Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on Zane Tetevano and potential to play again in Super League 2023

LEEDS RHINOS fans were worried when it was announced last week by head coach Rohan Smith that forward Zane Tetevano was ruled out indefinitely with a health problem.

Of course, the forward’s health is paramount, with Smith confirming that he is still out, but that he could play again before the end of the Super League 2023 season.

“Zane, to my knowledge, won’t be playing. That is an indefinite process, his health is fine he has a smile on his face but he is restricted to not being able to train fully. He can do moderate exercise which for a rugby league player isn’t that stimulating,” Smith said.

“It is quite possible that he will play again this year but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. His health and longevity as a human is more important.”

Smith also gave an injury update on Tom Holroyd, who missed last week’s loss to Castleford Tigers due to a calf issue.

Tom Holroyd is still walking through that with scans, they are awaiting results on a calf issue. He had a hit in the back last week against St Helens.

“At the time, he didn’t think a lot of that but they think the calf injury might have originated from the back injury with the nerves that travel down the leg.”

The Leeds head coach gave an update on David Fusitu’a, who hasn’t played for almost two months.

“Fus is very close and two or three weeks to go in his recovery. I’m looking forward to him coming back.”

Smith explained the latest on Harry Newman following another hamstring injury.

“He is disappointed and frustrated as you will always be but Harry has been through a few of them. It is time to resolve some things, he has had a really serious leg break which was a complicated injury.

“A lot of the injuries that players sustain that in a surgeon’s mind are quite straightforward. The leg break that Harry had was complicated and not a smooth recovery and that has probably impacted on the rest of his lower limbs which has added pressure to his hamstrings.”