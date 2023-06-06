Leeds Rhinos target Luke Brooks offered two-year deal as Wests Tigers make decision

LEEDS RHINOS target Luke Brooks has been offered a two-year deal as NRL side Wests Tigers make a decision on the halfback’s future.

Brooks has long been linked with a move to the Headingley outfit, with the halfback out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

However, The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Tigers have tabled a two-year deal worth more than $1 million to keep Luke Brooks at the club.

In doing so, Wests will have blown any offer given by Leeds out of the water given the gulf in salary cap between the two competitions, though the Rhinos will have money to tinker with given the fact that a number of key men are off contract.

Halfbacks Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin do not have a deal for 2024 as things stand whilst Zane Tetevano and James Bentley are also without contracts for next season.

Brooks has, however, stated his desire to remain in the NRL before he entertains offers from abroad and with an offer from the Tigers on the table, it is now likely that he will stay and fight for his position at Concord.