Keighley Cougars swoop for rival winger

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have confirmed the surprise signing of a rival winger following his release from his current club at the end of the 2023 season.

That man is Bradford Bulls star David Foggin-Johnston who has found opportunities at Odsal difficult to come by in recent months.

The winger joins the Cougars for 2024 and 2025 seasons and is looking to cement his spot on the wing after showing consistent form in the Championship.

Foggin-Johnston said: “I’m really excited for this new chapter in my career. I can’t wait to get started if I am honest and I am looking forward to seeing the new squad that’s being assembled by Jake, Steve and Matt and have full trust that it will be strong and competitive.”

“I’ve found my chances somewhat limited this year but my attitude and demeanour has always been positive and I have wanted to show my worth. From my talks with Jake and Steve, I feel Keighley will give me the chance to play consistent week in, week out rugby.”

“I am looking forward to getting stuck in at Cougar Park and I can’t wait to meet the fans. I have been on the receiving end of the Keighley fans hostility a few times and I can’t wait to see you all with a smile on my face.”

Keighley’s director of rugby, Jake Webster said: “Dee is a player of flair and maximum effort who has a lot to offer to a team. He always gives 100%, bats above his weight and I have great memories playing with him at Bradford in 2019.

“His attitude really stood out to me and I enjoyed my time with him. When we became aware of Dee’s availability he was someone we wanted to speak to straight away and I am pleased to get this deal for the next 2 years over the line.”