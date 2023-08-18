Two crunch Super League fixtures chosen for Sky Sports broadcast

Sky Sports will focus on two clubs who have made recent changes at the top when they televise Warrington Wolves versus Castleford Tigers on Saturday September 2, as one of the selections for coverage in Round 24.

Gary Chambers has been put in temporary charge of the Wolves until the arrival of Sam Burgess in 2024 as they aim to return to their early-season form and preserve their place in the play-off positions, while Danny Ward has been appointed to succeed Andy Last at Castleford in their battle to avoid relegation.

The match will now kick off at 3pm.

The previous night (Friday September 1), Sky Sports will televise a meeting of two teams with play-off hopes as Wigan Warriors, who are currently second in the table, host seventh-placed Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

Sky Sports’ Betfred Super League coverage returns this weekend after the break for the Challenge Cup Finals with two Round 22 fixtures with huge potential significance at each end of the table.

Tonight (8pm), they will show the West Yorkshire derby between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers, currently separated only on points difference in the battle to avoid relegation.

Then tomorrow afternoon (3pm), the focus switches to the top four, with Leigh Leopards guaranteed an emotional welcome following their Wembley triumph, but table-topping Catalans Dragons aiming to spoil the party.

Sky Sports selections, Rounds 22-24

(kick-offs 8pm unless stated otherwise)

Round 22

Friday August 18 – Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Saturday August 19 – Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm)

Round 23

Friday August 25 – Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

Saturday August 26 – Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (6pm BST)

Round 24

Friday September 1 – Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Saturday September 2 – Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (3pm)