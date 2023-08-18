Rohan Smith addresses Leeds Rhinos’ fans concerns over results as Super League boss calls for video referees at every game

tTHE only thing consistent about Leeds Rhinos in 2023 is their inconsistency.

Currently sitting in ninth in the Super League table with nine wins from 21 games, the Headingley outfit are at risk of missing out on a spot in the play-offs despite making it all the way to Old Trafford for the Grand Final in 2022.

A number of brilliant wins along the way such as Leeds’ home triumph over Catalans Dragons or their away victory against St Helens have been offset by dreadful losses to Castleford Tigers (twice) and Wakefield Trinity.

Those results have seemingly rankled Rhinos’ fans with head coach Rohan Smith having sympathy for them.

“We’d all pictured and envisaged having a few more wins at this point. It’s understandable that people might be frustrated or agitated but we are very focused on chasing it,” Smith said.

“We still have plenty of running in our legs and we are going to have a crack on Sunday and keep the dream alive.”

Leeds’ home clash against Warrington Wolves on Sunday, meanwhile, will be broadcast live on the Our League stream, meaning the Rhinos and the Wolves will have the luxury of a video referee.

For Smith, such a luxury should be a commodity at every Super League game.

“Any competition that is professional needs to have at least some level of replay facility for key moments to at least minimise the risk of the howler that might cost a team.”

