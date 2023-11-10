Keighley Cougars to push up ticket prices following Championship relegation with stadium update

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have announced that they will be pushing up ticket prices for the 2024 League One campaign following their relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2023 season.

The Cougars were well-placed for a play-off spot midway through the 2023 season, but a loss in form as well as key players saw Keighley bow out of the second tier at the first time of asking.

Now, chief executive Ryan O’Neill has given an update to their fans.

O’Neill has written: “As the start of the 2024 pre-season looms I thought it was a good idea to update you, our loyal fans on our targets and aims for the season ahead.

“First of all and this doesn’t come easy, but after much deliberation and financial forecasting we need to increase our ticket pricing by £3. Our pricing has remained the same since 2019, without any increases at the gate. Last year fans enjoyed the most affordable Championship Rugby League in the country at just £15 per adult.

“We can’t ignore the rise inflation, rising utility costs and the value of what we are putting out on the field it’s now time to make the difficult decision to increase the ticket prices by £3. Children under 16 remain free for the 2024 season.

“This starts with our friendlies, which are all 50/50 shared gates.

“We need the club to be financially stable and plan for what lies ahead in the IMG era of Rugby League and have the capital to grow the business off-field. We need to survive as a club and this small increase ensures we can build sustainably for the future.

“Our aim this year on field is simple – we need to be back in the Championship system and this small increase allows us to forecast 24 months ahead with confidence and we can guarantee to hold these ticket prices into 2024, whatever the league structure looks like by then.

“We also have friendlies planned in January against Castleford Tigers and Halifax Panthers. Further exciting details on these fixtures will be circulated shortly.

“Now we have final confirmation on league structure we will shortly be able to announce our 2024 “In This Together” Season Tickets and what that looks like for fans. Once this is finalised we will circulate via our usual channels.

“We will also be able to offer an extremely limited number of dining Season Tickets in our Presidents Suite on a first come first served basis which represent incredible value.

“We’re pleased to welcome new sponsors to the club and will shortly be able to announce some exciting partnerships with local businesses who see Keighley Cougars as a vehicle to drive awareness to the Keighley community. I am sure we can count on our fans and followers to support local businesses who are backing us and passing on great value.”

O’Neill also gave an update on the progress of Cougar Park’s redevelopment.

“In terms of progress with the stand, there are so many factors to deal with in this process. We are working tirelessly with the architect, builders and council to ensure we deliver a space which offers the most value to the community and our thinking and plans have changed on this front.

“There are a number of meetings each week with parties involved in this project and with each meeting we are making strides towards delivering a new facility which the community so dearly deserves.

“We will shortly resubmit plans to the council and again wait for planning permission to be granted. We hope to have more in depth news and a further update at our Christmas Party on December 16th.

“In other news, we will shortly begin renovations on the club shop. Increasing the floor space and the shopping experience for you. We also plan to have more stock held and a wider range of merchandise for you to enjoy seasonally.

“Our 2024 kits are now heading into production and the plan is to have these available, in hand, before Christmas day with a full kit reveal and launch planned for mid-December.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.