Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Nathan Massey has found a new club.

The forward was released by the Tigers at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but has now signed with Featherstone Rovers.

Rovers announced the new signing via their YouTube channel with Massey playing over 300 games for the Tigers in 17 years at the West Yorkshire club.

Now, the 34-year-old is set to spearhead Featherstone’s Championship charge in 2024.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.