Keinhorst tests positive for Covid

Hull Kingston Rovers player Jimmy Keinhorst has tested positive for the Covid virus.

But, fortunately for the club, Keinhorst’s positive test will have no impact on coach Tony Smith’s preparations for this Thursday’s Super League clash against Castleford Tigers, because he was already serving a self-isolation period of 14 days after coming into contact with someone whose partner had already tested positive.

“It’s fortunate for us that Jimmy didn’t have any contact with anyone in the squad because of his isolation period, which had kept him away from the squad,” explained Smith.

Smith received a positive test last Tuesday, and will now have to serve a ten-day period before being able to come into contact with other people.

It means he should be available, if selected, for Hull KR’s trip to Wakefield on Sunday.

“He is due in next Friday and in fact he is our first positive player,” said Smith.

“Fortunately I don’t think he has any serious symptoms and I hope that will continue.

“He had the test and got the result two days ago. From the day he tested positive he had to go ten days.”