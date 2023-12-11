HALIFAX PANTHERS have taken aim at the fixture schedule for the 1895 Cup and 2024 Championship season, stating that is has placed “extra pressure” on the club’s finances.

The Championship season starts later than usual, with the first fixtures out for mid March.

Halifax Panthers take aim at RFL fixture schedule with “extra pressure” placed on Championship club’s financial strains

However, for the Panthers, their first home game in the league is not until early April, signalling a scramble for income for those two months.

The club released a statement last night, saying: “You may have seen the fixture list by now and noticed how the changes to 2024 and a later start to the Championship season have been managed. We start the Championship league season later than normal (mid-March) and our first home league game is not until April 7th.

“We will have to wait and see how we progress in the 1895 competition, after the away games in the group stage, and the draw for the Challenge Cup to see if we get any home games in February and March. At the time of writing we have, worst case scenario, another four months before we kick a ball in anger at home.

“That could put extra pressure on the Club’s income streams as we continue to trade without gameday revenue income during that period.

“To risk mitigate this challenge, the Board and Staff are/will be working hard on raising income in other ways throughout this period. If ever there was a time for us all to come together and positively support the Club, as one, it will be more so during this period.”

