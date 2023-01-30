Kevin Proctor reveals Super League rivals offered him three-year deal before signing for Wakefield Trinity

WHEN Wakefield Trinity signed Kevin Proctor, a few gasps were made throughout the rugby league fraternity.

Here was a former Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand captain signing for a Super League club that had come desperately close to relegation in 2022.

The signing is all the more impressive when considering that Proctor had also been chased by a number of Super League rivals – and one even offered a three-year deal.

“I was going to sign for Salford, they offered me a three-year deal,” Proctor told League Express. “My manager was talking to a few different Super League clubs and then there was the Dolphins back in the NRL.

“But I’d had enough of the NRL by then, I’m grateful for what it’s done for me but I needed a breath of fresh air.

“It was hard to leave my children over there but like I know they will understand once they get older.

“I’m only over here to put food on the table. I came for the experience as well. I don’t want to be 50 and looking back and regretting not coming because I always wanted to play in Super League and experience this whole life.”

Since linking up with his new side, Proctor has been made to feel extremely welcome at Belle Vue even if it very much a different challenge to what he is used to!

“It’s been good, everyone been here has been super helpful and friendly. It’s totally different to what I’ve been used to but I’m grateful for the opportunity. I can’t fault the club,” Proctor continued.

“It was a new challenge for me. They obviously weren’t doing too well in the table. I asked people such as Jacob Miller who have been here about the club and area and they said it wasn’t the easiest trek for them but I don’t want easy.

“I’ve had easy and comfortable my whole career, good facilities, good houses and you flip that book a bit and put yourself in not so easy conditions and freezing conditions.

“Although the house I’m in is nice, compared to what I’ve been used to, it’s different and I needed a change.

“Once they finish the construction of the stadium, I’m sure the facilities will be a lot better, it’s eye-opening anyway.”

Proctor has certainly made an impression on his new side already, with head coach Mark Applegarth determined to lean on the 33-year-old’s experience.