Kevin Sinfield’s marathon fundraising reaches £225,000

   02/12/2020

Over £225,000 has been raised for MNDA through Kevin Sinfield’s seven marathons in seven days challenge.

Sinfield, who started the second of his two marathons on Wednesday, had hoped to raise £77,777 for Rob Burrow, his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year.

However, he has absolutely smashed that figure just two days into the challenge, with an incredible £250,000 now raised.

Burrow was among those to lead the tributes for Sinfield after he started his challenge.

You can donate to the cause here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sinfield-7-in-7