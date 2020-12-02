Kevin Sinfield’s marathon fundraising reaches £225,000

Over £225,000 has been raised for MNDA through Kevin Sinfield’s seven marathons in seven days challenge.

Sinfield, who started the second of his two marathons on Wednesday, had hoped to raise £77,777 for Rob Burrow, his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year.

However, he has absolutely smashed that figure just two days into the challenge, with an incredible £250,000 now raised.

Burrow was among those to lead the tributes for Sinfield after he started his challenge.

That’s my captain. Always guiding us forward. Always looking out for us. https://t.co/AJRRJAhlYx pic.twitter.com/LsGDg8ANEW — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) December 1, 2020

You can donate to the cause here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sinfield-7-in-7