Key absentees as Saints and Wigan name Magic matchday squads

Both St Helens and Wigan will be missing some key stars today when they face each other at 4.45pm in the second game of the Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Alex Walmsley and Kai Pearce-Paul will be missing from their respective squads.

ST HELENS: 3 Will Hopoate, 27 Jon Bennison, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 5 Regan Grace, 1 Jack Welsby, 6 Jonny Lomax, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 9 James Roby (C), 10 Matty Lees, 16 Curtis Sironen, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles; Subs: 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 19 Jake Wingfield, 24 Dan Norman; Also in 21-man squad 8 Alex Walmsley, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 29 Dan Hill

WARRIORS: 23 Jai Field, 1 Bevan French, 11 Willie Isa, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust*, 16 Harry Smith, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 20 Liam Byrne, 12 Liam Farrell (C), 13 John Bateman, 22 Joe Shorrocks; Subs: 10 Patrick Mago, 14 Morgan Smithies, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard; Also in 21-man squad 15 Kaide Ellis, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 24 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill.

