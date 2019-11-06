 Posted in Betfred Championship, Betfred Super League, News

Key dates in 2020

January 30th: Super League season starts with Wigan v Warrington

February 2nd: Super League’s first-ever doubleheader as Leeds play Hull FC and Toronto play Castleford & Emerald Headingley

April 9th: Start of revamped, one-round Easter Weekend.

April 18th: Toronto host first home game in Canada

May 23rd/24th: Magic Weekend @ Newcastle’s St James’ Park

May 30th/31st: Summer Bash @ Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road

July 18th: Challenge Cup Final

September 11th: Super League’s final round, with all six games kicking-off at 7:45

October 10th: Grand Final