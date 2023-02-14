Kick-off time changed for St Helens’ World Club Challenge clash due to extreme heat

ST HELENS’ World Club Challenge clash with the Penrith Panthers has had its kick-off time moved due to the extreme heat weather warning.

The decision was made due to player safety concerns around the forecasted heat and humidity in regional NSW and Western Sydney, with the fixture kicking off 50 minutes later.

That means that UK viewers will be able to view the game from 7:50am rather than 7am

The NRL released this short statement: “The NRL would like to thank broadcast partners Fox, Sky NZ and Sky UK as well as participating clubs and venues for their cooperation and flexibility.”

The updated kick off times for Saturday matches will be as follows:

Match Kick off time AEDT Venue

Dragons v Rabbitohs 4:20pm Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee

Panthers v St Helens 6:50pm BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Broncos v Cowboys 8:55pm (7:55pm local) Sunshine Coast Stadium