Konrad Hurrell on the ‘lucky’ try that helped St Helens to Grand Final glory

Grand Final winner Konrad Hurrell believes his ‘lucky’ try was the turning point as he helped St Helens win their fourth Super League title in a row.

After taking a 12-0 lead at the start of the first half, Leeds hit back to trail by six at the break.

It looked like it was game on, but Hurrell’s try six minutes into the second period handed all the momentum back to Saints and they never looked back.

“That was the turning point, I feel,” said Hurrell.

“I think I got lucky as I was going down. I think they thought the tackle was finished. As I was slowly going down, I saw the try line and thought, ‘Oh, I’ll put it down’. So yeah, I got lucky there.

“I am buzzing, but I am exhausted. Both teams gave their all and I am just happy to be on the winning side. Every kid’s dream is to play in a game like this. This was my first ever Grand Final, and especially to play here at Old Trafford is such an amazing occasion.

“I just feel blessed to be a part of this team.”

Hurrell, who spent three seasons with the Rhinos from 2019-2021, felt blessed to be playing in the Grand Final against his former team and paid tribute to the club after the game.

“It was a good occasion,” added Hurrell.

“With the year Leeds had, no-one expected them to make the Grand Final. For half of the game they were better than us but we came back in the second half with a bit more energy.

“I cannot really talk about the four in a row. I am just happy to be a part of this year and win a Grand Final, because the last three years I wasn’t here. I am just glad to be a part of history.

“It is still one of my favourite things about playing in Super League – the fans. Even when I was at Leeds, they were crazy and Saints are the same. Playing in this Grand Final with both fans was amazing and you can’t ask for any more than that. It was good fun.

Hurrell revealed his secret to playing well in the big games – and that is to keep smiling.

“That’s when I play my best. Just be free and happy and enjoy every minute. That is why I always have that smile; when I get a bit frustrated and things don’t go my way, I try to stay calm and enjoy the moment and smile.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.