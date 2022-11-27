Kris Radlinski on ‘outstanding attitude’ of Wigan Warriors’ testimonial man Sam Powell

KRIS RADLINSKI has praised the “outstanding attitude and work ethic” of Sam Powell ahead of the hooker’s testimonial year.

Powell has been granted a testimonial by the RFL after a decade of service to Wigan Warriors, making 250 appearances since his debut in 2012.

In that time the 30-year-old has won five major honours with two Super League Grand Final successes, two League Leaders’ Shield wins and World Club Challenge glory in 2017.

Powell’s service will be honoured in 2023, including with a pre-season game against Salford Red Devils on Sunday, February 5 at the DW Stadium.

“As a club we are very proud to support Sam in his benefit year,” said Wigan executive director Radlinski.

“From the moment Sam joined us as a young lad, he has never taken his position within the club for granted.

“He brings an outstanding attitude and work ethic to our training centre every day.

“This type of commitment and endeavour has not gone unnoticed by his team-mates and staff, which is why he is so respected.

“Sam is an unassuming character but I will be encouraging him to enjoy and embrace the events and subsequent plaudits that come his way.”

One-club man Powell, who made his England debut in October in England’s World Cup warm-up fixture against Fiji, added: “It’s going to be a special year for me, my family and friends.

“This will be my eleventh season coming up and to spend such a long time at a special club like Wigan is a real achievement.

“When I signed my last contract (earlier this year, keeping him at Wigan until the end of the 2024 season), I mentioned how important the club is to me and my family. I’m very grateful for how supportive Rads and his staff have been.”

