Kruise Leeming believes Wigan Warriors will have “a massive backing” against Penrith Panthers in World Club Challenge

KRUISE LEEMING believes that the Wigan Warriors will have “a massive backing” against the Penrith Panthers in their World Club Challenge clash.

The two reigning champions of Super League and the NRL respectively will go head-to-head in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash at the DW Stadium on Saturday 24 February.

The fixture is a sell-out, which means that over 25,000 people will be flocking to the DW Stadium for the event – and Leeming has labelled it “a huge game”.

“It would be a huge game in my career and in my life. I think it would be a huge game for anyone, no matter they have achieved. It’s like winning five Grand Finals and wanting to win a sixth – it would be just as big,” Leeming told League Express.

“I’ve never played in a World Club Challenge game before but it’s a massive opportunity for the sport, for us as individuals and for us as a team.”

Leeming also believes that, because Wigan have such a strong culture with former players etc, there will be backing from outside the town itself – and not just those inside the stadium.

“It’s very important that we do it in front of a full house, you need your support and I think Wigan have a massive backing and following by the town,” Leeming continued.

“That’s not just around the training facilities and the people we see day to day, but outside the town as well such as those who have played here and been part of the club, it holds a special place in their hearts.

“You feel part of something bigger than yourself. I think we will be getting watched not just by the 25,000 in the stadium itself but also by a lot of people who have had past experiences with Wigan who will be tuning in and watching. We want to do them proud.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.