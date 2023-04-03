Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet confirms lengthy spell on sidelines for Jai Field

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has confirmed Jai Field will be out for a lengthy spell of time following a hamstring injury sustained in the win over Leigh Leopards last Thursday night.

The lightning playmaker went off in the last ten minutes clutching the back of his leg after chasing a loose ball and Peet has now confirmed that Field will be out for eight to ten weeks.

Peet said: “Jai Field is 8-10 weeks and Cade Cust will be checked every week. It’s a challenge certainly but one we look forward to. The fact Jai doesn’t need an operation is a bonus.”