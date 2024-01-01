Lachlan Miller keen to secure fullback berth after Leeds Rhinos debut

LACHLAN MILLER is looking to make the Leeds fullback berth his own after helping the Rhinos ramp up preparations for the new campaign with a Boxing Day win over Wakefield.

The Australian recruit from Newcastle Knights was among four fresh faces on display for the Headingley side, who are seeking a big improvement on last year’s eighth-place finish.

Coach Rohan Smith also fielded Miller’s compatriot Matt Frawley, the former Huddersfield halfback signed from Canberra Raiders, ex-Salford hooker Andy Ackers and French forward Mickael Goudemand, an addition from Catalans Dragons.

All played their part as the Rhinos scored six second-half tries to win 41-22 after trailing 22-6 at the break, and Miller made his mark by setting up scores by Luis Roberts and Derrell Olpherts.

Now the speedy 29-year-old, who represented Australia in the rugby union sevens at the Tokyo Olympics of 2020 before breaking onto the NRL scene with Cronulla Sharks in 2022, wants to build on his first Rhinos run-out.

His Leeds deal runs to 2026, and the New South Wales North coast native, who played Rugby League as a youngster before being funnelled into Australian Rugby’s full-time sevens programme at 22, is eager to make the most of his opportunity.

“I’ve come to a great club who have helped myself and my family settle in, and everything’s good,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“Now I’m really looking forward to playing some footy. My main focus is on cementing a regular spot.”

Miller reckons his sevens experience has raised his Rugby League ability.

“It’s playing what you see, playing into spaces. That vision – being able to adjust on the move – is one of the big things I brought back,” he added.

“After the Olympics, I started to think maybe get back into League. It was something I knew I wanted to do because I grew up with it, and it all fell into place.”

Leeds are still awaiting the arrival from Australia of new signings Brodie Croft, the ex-Salford halfback, and Paul Momirovski, the Sydney Roosters centre, while former Castleford prop Kieran Hudson is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.