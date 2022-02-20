Steve McNamara faces dilemma as Catalans Dragons lose yet another prop forward

Catalans’ frontrow headache is turning into a migraine as they prepare to face Leeds at Headingley on Thursday.

Prop Mickael Goudemand failed a head injury assessment during Saturday’s 24-22 win over Wakefield in Perpignan, ruling him out of the trip to Yorkshire and leaving another gaping hole in the Dragons’ pack.

Already without first-choice props Julian Bousquet (broken arm) and the suspended Dylan Napa and Gil Dudson, coach Steve McNamara faces a selection dilemma.

He told League Express: “We’ve got the usual bumps and bruises from the Wakefield game and obviously Mika (Goudemand) didn’t come back on after his HIA so there’s definitely one who won’t be playing at Leeds.

“We’ll be practising to put things right. We know that we’ll be playing against a really good team.”

Catalans were expected to run up a high score against a Wakefield team also missing several senior players at Stade Gilbert Brutus. But Trinity recovered from 24-10 down midway through the second half to make the final score too close for comfort for McNamara.

He said: “We were down on props so I selected a bench where I thought we would be fine, but when you lose one of those (Goudemand), it did leave us thin.

“But no excuses whatsoever, we created numerous opportunities and we fluffed them and our discipline was nowhere near.

“We didn’t put the opposition to bed because of that combination.

“Some of the penalties we gave away when we had Wakefield in great field positions is just not good enough.

“There were some really poor executions from us and our lack of discipline made the scoreline what it was at the end of the game.

“We saw the team play with so much intent at St Helens (in round one) but I wouldn’t say we took Wakefield lightly because they had some players missing too. We just didn’t perform anywhere near the intensity that we needed.”

Meanwhile, Dragons president Bernard Guasch is recovering in hospital following a heart attack.

The Catalans owner has undergone successful surgery and is expected to be released from hospital early this week.

In a statement, Guasch said” “I am very touched by the many messages of support and sympathy I have received from so many people.

“I would like to thank the cardiology department of the Clinique St Pierre in Perpignan.

“I am in good hands, the most difficult part is over and I will now rest to come back as soon as possible.”

