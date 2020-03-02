Lam hails Marshall display

Wigan coach Adrian Lam paid tribute to the form of winger Liam Marshall after his sparkling performance and hat-trick in the Warriors’ 42-10 win at Huddersfield on Sunday.

Marshall scored three tries in just 14 minutes including a spectacular length-of-the-field effort right on time that his coach admitted he didn’t fully witness.

Lam said: “I was coming down to the bench and just saw the bit through the tunnel where he was chasing the ball.

“He was sensational – he does some amazing things.

“We’ve moved him from right to left this year and so far he’s been one of the best wingers in the comp.

“He changed the game for us.”



Marshall’s performance came in front of his former coach and new England boss Shaun Wane, who names his first squads on Tuesday.

Marshall was in the initial England Knights squad last year before missing the final cut, and Lam insists international recognition is not crucial at this stage of the season.

He added: “At this time of year whether he makes that squad or not is irrelevant really.

“Even if he doesn’t it’s not a bad thing for him because that squad will grow as the season goes on.

“I’m sure he will make it into the team sooner rather than later.”

Lam said that Tommy Leuluai’s withdrawal after 35 minutes with a head injury was “precautionary”, and he also lost prop Tony Clubb in the 14th minute to a shoulder “stinger”.

Chris Hankinson made his first appearance of the season at left centre when Jake Bibby withdrew following the death of his grandmother.

Lam said: “He wasn’t in the right state to play.

“Chris is one who’s benefited from reserve grade coming back. He’s been able to play every week, so he hasn’t missed a beat.”