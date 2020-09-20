Lam predicts bright future for Havard

Ethan Havard is a player who has caught the eye in 2020.

Born in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, the 19-year-old made his debut for Wigan in 2019, but has become a regular for Adrian Lam’s side this season. And, after impressing so much, he put pen to paper last week on a new three-year contract.

That was an easy decision to make, according to the young forward, even if there was alleged interest from Down Under.

“I’m buzzing; I’m really happy to be staying at the club. I love it here,” Havard revealed.

“I was aware of interest, but I wasn’t really looking too much into it. Over lockdown I was just focusing on Wigan and it was an easy decision. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Whilst most of the general public were busy putting on the pounds during the lockdown, Havard was knuckling down and getting himself in tip-top condition for when the season resumed.

“Everything is going well, I trained well in lockdown,” he added.

“My hard work is coming to fruition, and I am happy to be playing week in, week out.

“It was tough, but I’m pretty motivated; I mixed my training up with speed tests, along with the bike and running and I had weights in my garage.

“I had all the kit, so it was just about getting through it by myself.”

Wigan are a club that prides itself on its youth products and Havard is a good example of that. And no one is more complimentary about the young forward than his coach Adrian Lam, who sees a huge future ahead for Havard if he keeps doing what he is doing.

“He is only 19 and he played 80 minutes in the middle of the field a few weeks ago, which just shows where he is going to get to,” Lam stated.

“He has only had one off-season and in a year or two he could be the best front rower in the competition.

“There’s still a long way to go, but he is very humble and he’s a good young man and a credit to himself.

“We are very proud of him and we are very happy that he has signed a new contract. I can’t wait to see more of him in action.”

