Latest World Cup grants revealed

Community Rugby League clubs are continuing to benefit from the RLWC2021 small grants scheme, with the RFL and RLWC2021 having announced the following recipients of awards from the CreatedBy Small Grants scheme.

These awards total more than £200,000, taking the grand total of small grants to community Rugby League clubs and related organisations to more than £1.4 million. Separately, RLWC2021 have also made large-scale CreatedBy capital grants of more than £4 million.

North-east

Ponteland High School, Northumberland – £900 towards equipment to introduce Rugby League into the school’s extra-curricular activity.

Cumbria

Millom ARLFC – £11,000 towards drainage improvements to enable year-round use of the ground.

Lancashire and Cheshire

Birchwood Community High School, Warrington – £2,400 towards kit and equipment to create two girls and two boys teams at the under 14 and under 16 s age groups, and delivering after-school sessions in partnership with Warrington Wolves Foundation.

Garswood Stags – £2,500 towards pitch relocation and equipment to support the launch start a new Masters team and under 7s section.

Lancaster University RLFC – £400 towards equipment to help grow the university game via Tag Rugby League.

Preston North End Community and Education Trust – £2,000 towards playing equipment to help develop Rugby League in the city.

Rainford High School, St Helens – £1,700 towards kit and equipment for the girls’ RL programme.

St Gregory’s Catholic High School, Warrington – £3,200 to support extra-curricular Rugby League activity, including among pupils with special educational needs.

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Warrington – £250 towards equipment to deliver after-school Rugby League sessions.

Shevington Sharks, Wigan – £2,600 towards kit and equipment to help grow participation in girls’ and touch/tag programmes.

Spring View ARLFC, Wigan – £2,300 towards kit and equipment to support the development of the club’s junior and open age teams.

Swinton Lions Community Sports Foundation £2,700 towards equipment to help deliver the Jose Kenga Rugby League Diversity Programme.

Wigan St Patricks ARLFC – £10,000 towards installation and upgrade of floodlighting to allow their teams to train during low daylight months instead of hiring facilities outside of the club at a high cost.

Wigan Warriors Community Foundation – £16,000 towards establishing a new wheelchair Rugby League programme in the area.

London and the South-East

Brighton and Hove Rugby League – £3,900 towards kit and equipment to launch a new Rugby League club in Sussex.

Bromley Bengals Junior Rugby League Club – £3,600 towards equipment to develop the RL offer at under 12s 14, 16 and 18 levels.

Invicta Panthers, Maidstone – £4,100 towards kit and equipment to grow the game at their new long-term home at Bicknor Road with exclusive use of the clubhouse and facilities during the season.

Midlands

De Montfort University, Leicester – £1,900 towards kit and equipment to create a new nines team and introduce students to Tag RL.

Leamington Royals RL – £3,000 towards kit and equipment to develop Rugby League at under 12 and under 15s levels.

Telford Raiders – £6,300 towards kit and equipment to create new junior teams in Telford, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

South-West

Association of Colleges (AoC) Sport, based in South Somerset – £3,600 towards equipment to help deliver a Tag Leaders programme to up to 15 colleges in England.

Swindon St George Wheelchair Rugby League – awarded £8,900 to re-form the club’s wheelchair section and generate new learning disability Rugby League activity.

Yorkshire

Ackworth Jaguars, Wakefield – £1,400 towards equipment to help rebuild the club and offer new playing opportunities in the local area.

Brighouse Rangers Colts – £3,700 towards kit and equipment to strengthen and increase the number of junior teams.

Club Doncaster Foundation – £10,000 towards the creation of a new training and playing area for their college teams, plus equipment to generate new activity.

Cottingham Tigers, East Riding of Yorkshire – £16,500 towards the club’s floodlight project, which will allow more training during the winter evenings.

Eagles Foundation, Sheffield – £1,670 towards equipment to help the Sheffield Eagles’ partners setup a new wheelchair RL club to support local demand for the game among adults and juniors.

Hunslet Warriors, Leeds – £19,000 towards the club’s ‘Volunteer It Yourself’ project to transform the club’s old physio room into a kitchen and serving area for refreshments, and to convert disused space into a new physio room and female changing room.

Seacroft Sports and Social Club, Leeds – £10,200 towards creating an attractive social space for families and children to enjoy before, during and after matches.

Wakefield Trinity Community Trust – £14,100 towards wheelchairs and equipment to help setup of a new wheelchair rugby league team in the local area.

York Acorn ARL Sports and Social Club – £20,000 towards the refurbishment of the club’s changing rooms, shower facilities and boiler room.

Yorkshire Junior and Youth Amateur Rugby League – £12,000 towards delivery of a Cubs Programme via their clubs for children under the age of 6, with the aim of providing a fun and welcoming environment to Rugby League.

RFL Vice-President Mike Smith, says:

“Through CreatedBy funding we are building a lasting legacy for Rugby League. As the number of people regularly participating in Rugby League continues to grow, it’s essential that the quality of facilities and support services keep pace. Through these latest awards we are building strong foundations for the future of the game in communities across the country.”

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, adds:

“Our CreatedBy grants programme amounts to an unprecedented level of investment in the game, with many awards having an immediate and important impact at grassroots level. We look forward to announcing more funding support in the very near future.”

CreatedBy RLWC2021 is government and National Lottery investment delivered by the following partners: the RFL; Rugby League World Cup 2021; National Lottery; Sport England; and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

Clubs, organisations and communities that run Rugby League activities are encouraged to apply for legacy funding online at rlwc2021.com/facilities

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 will kick off on 23 October 2021, with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions taking place simultaneously, under one tournament banner for the first time.