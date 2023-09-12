Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1= Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 25

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 25

3 Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 22

4 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 22

5 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 20

Goals

1 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 89

2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 85

3 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 82

4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 71

5 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 70

Points

1 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 188

2 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 186

3= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 180

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 180

5 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 162

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 32

2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 28

3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21

4 Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 20

5 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 19

Goals

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 100

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 88

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74

4 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 61

5 Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers) 59

Points

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 216

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 204

3 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 156

4 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 146

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games and play-offs)

Tries

1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 20

2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 16

3 Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 15

4= Cameron Brown (Cornwall) 13

Jack Render (Hunslet) 13

Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13

Goals

1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 93

2 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 80

3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 76

4 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 74

5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 62

Points

1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 222

2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 181

3 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 169

4 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 165

5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 137

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.