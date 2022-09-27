Leading try, goal and points scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

The final Super League leading scorers have been confirmed following the Grand Final.

Bevan French of Wigan Warriors finished as top try-scorer with 31, while Salford Red Devils’ Marc Sneyd topped the goals chart with 105.

Tommy Makinson added eight points, through four goals, in St Helens’ Grand Final win to finish the season top with 244 points.

The Championship and League One only have promotion finals left to impact the leading scorers.

Nene Macdonald would need four tries in Leigh’s Championship Grand Final to threaten the joint-lead of Tee Ritson of Barrow Raiders and Lachlan Walmsley of Halifax Panthers, who each have 28.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games and play-offs)

Tries

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 31

2 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 26

3= Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 22

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 22

5= Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons) 20

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 20

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 105

2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 91

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 86

4 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 78

5= Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 64

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 64

Points

1 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 244

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 228

3= Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 208

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 208

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 148

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games and play-offs)

Tries

1= Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 28

Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 28

3 Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions) 24

4= Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 22

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Centurions) 22

Goals

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 141

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 132

3 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 115

4 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 108

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 77

Points

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 370

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 324

3 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 269

4 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 250

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 182

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games and play-offs)

Tries

1 Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 28

2 Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 22

3 Owen Restall (Oldham) 21

4 Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 20

5= Jarred Bassett (London Skolars) 19

Gregg McNally (Rochdale Hornets) 19

Goals

1 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 137

2 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 133

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 107

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 96

5 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 78

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 338

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 310

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 262

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 212

5 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 188