League Express Highlights of the Week

Here are the highlights of the past week in Rugby League, as seen by League Express.

We hope you agree with our selections.

TEAM: The England Women flew to France very early on Saturday morning for a 12.00pm (BST) kick-off and performed impressively to defeat France 40-4 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

PLAYER: John Bateman captained England for the first time on Saturday and led England to a 30-10 victory over France, scoring two tries of his own.

TRY: Tom Davies showed great skill and judgement when scoring England’s second try on Saturday, squeezing in at the corner for a spectacular touchdown.

STORY: Featherstone Rovers will announce this morning that Brian McDermott will coach the club in 2022.

QUOTE: “It’s great news that this city is now part of Super League. I don’t think many people among the ownership of Super League clubs question the value of Toulouse to the competition now. I spend a lot of time with fellow owners and I would say that at least 75 per cent, if not 85 per cent, support the fact that Toulouse are coming to Super League. It’s a very positive development for our game and once the fans get to know Toulouse I think they will grasp it with both arms, it is a great addition to our game.” Wigan Chairman Ian Lenagan giving a very positive message about Toulouse Olympique’s promotion to Super League for 2022.

TWEET: “It’s been a great journey lots of happy memories (some not so happy). Been a privilege to be involved on the field for so long & on many big matches. More than anything it’s been an honour to meet so many great people. All MOs are so hard working & dedicated.” Referee Robert Hicks (@Rob_hicks81), who will stand down as a full-time referee as he takes up a new post as the RFL Director of Operations and Legal.

IMAGE: France Women v England Women being shown live on BBC 2 on Saturday. Another great breakthrough for Rugby League.

