League Express Podcast #23 – NRL rule changes, Jai Field re-signs and which coach is under the most pressure in 2024?

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Editor Martyn Sadler and Co-host Jake Kearnan discuss the NRL’s short kick-off/drop-out rule changes, Wigan securing Jai Field for the next four seasons and the results from last week’s poll on which coach is under the most pressure in 2024. Martyn and Jake also reflect on the tragic passing of former Salford captain Malcolm Alker, the Saints signing Waqa Blake and Martyn has some proposed overseas player quota changes.