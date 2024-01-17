12 former Super League and Championship stadiums and what they look like today

   17/01/2024

SINCE the beginning of the summer era, a number of Super League, Championship and League One sides have undergone dramatic transformations in terms of their homes.

From the dilapidated old terraces to the proximity of supporters to the pitch, long gone are some of the most traditional venues in rugby league history, replaced with brand spanking new stadia.

Traipsing through the archives, it has been interesting to note the completely different eras from the past two decades and the movement to more modern times.

Here are 12 of the ‘forgotten’ older grounds.

Knowsley Road, St Helens (last game: 2010)

Knowsley Road matchday. Credit: Dave Kirkham
Knowsley Road today: Housing estate.

The Boulevard, Hull (last game: 2002)

The Boulevard in 1999. Credit: Hull FC Supporters Twitter
The Boulevard today: Secondary school (The Boulevard Academy)

Central Park, Wigan (last game, 1999)

Wigan’s former Central Park home
Central Park today: Tesco supermarket and car park

Fartown, Huddersfield (last game, 1992)

Fartown Ground was built in 1878
Fartown today: Amateur rugby field

Old Craven Park, Hull KR (last game, 1989)

Old Craven Park in its final years. Credit: Tiger 2000 Flickr
Old Craven Park today: Morrison’s supermarket and car park

Wilderspool Stadium, Warrington (last game, 2003)

Wilderspool Stadium in 2003
Wilderspool Stadium today: Plans for 160 homes to be built on the site

Hilton Park, Leigh (last game, 2008)

Hilton Park, former home of Leigh Leopards. Credit: Russell Cox
Hilton Park today: Grass field (will be developed into the housing estate pictured)

The Willows, Salford (last game, 2011)

The Willows final matchday. Credit: Salford Red Devils
The Willows today: Housing estate. Credit: ForHousing

Thrum Hall, Halifax (last game: 1998)

Thrum Hall opened in 1886. Credit: Halifax RL
Thrum Hall today: Asda supermarket

Old Crown Flatt, Dewsbury (last game, 1991)

The original Crown Flatt first hosted sport in 1876
Old Crown Flatt today: Housing estate.

Station Road, Swinton (last game, 1992)

Station Road hosted a number of Ashes Tests
Station Road today: Housing estate

Naughton Park, Widnes (last game, 1995)

Naughton Park in Widnes. Credit: Andy Dakin
Naughton Park today: DCBL Stadium. Credit: News Images
