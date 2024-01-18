Craig Lingard denies speculated exit of Castleford Tigers forward ahead of Super League 2024

CRAIG LINGARD has denied the speculated exit of Castleford Tigers forward Albert Vete ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Vete has been linked with a move away from the West Yorkshire since the end of 2023 following a disappointing first campaign in Tigers colours.

The former Melbourne Storm and Hull KR prop made just six appearances for Castleford last season, but recently speculation has been mounting that the 30-year-old could depart just one year into his two-year contract.

However, Castleford boss Lingard has denied that speculation.

“He is a Castleford player and we are hoping he will get through training this week and play a part against London this weekend,” Lingard told League Express.

“I keep hearing the rumours too, people keep messaging me saying he is going, but as far as I’m aware he’s not and unless Albert or the club are looking for a release – which I am unaware of at the minute – then he is a Castleford player and he will be until further notice.

“He’s been really good throughout pre-season so far attitude and rehab wise so there are no complaints from that end. We just need to get him on the field for longer which is – and has been – the difficulty in recent seasons.”

Lingard did reveal that Vete has a recurring calf injury which he sustained whilst playing for KR.

“As soon as his calf goes, he’s back to off-feet conditioning which limits what he can and can’t do. It’s something he’s struggled with since he was at Hull KR.

“I’m not sure if he had any previous history with it back in Australia but certainly since he’s been in the UK it’s been a trouble.”

