League One 2024: Oldham season preview, squad and prediction

LOOKING through Oldham’s squad list for the new campaign it’s not hard to see why the Roughyeds are overwhelming favourites for promotion. And it would be hard for anyone to disagree.

Former Super League stars Craig Kopczak, Elijah Taylor, Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle lead the way for Oldham and new coach Sean Long, while proven Championship players such as Danny Craven, Adam Lawton and Matty Wildie are also on the books.

By beating reigning Champions Halifax in the 1895 Cup in their opening competitive match, Oldham have already shown their potential as a Championship outfit, so it will take something special to prevent them being there come the end of the season.

Oldham’s first season back at Boundary Park under new owners looks set to end in success, as former player, and now managing director, Mike Ford begins what he hopes will be a charge back to the biggest of Super League stages.

Watch out for… ANY rare defeat would certainly upset the odds and get people talking. With the amount of former Super League talent added to the Roughyeds’ squad it will certainly take something special to beat the League One favourites, and anyone who achieves that feat will be making a bold statement of their own.

2024 squad: 1 Logan Astley, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Kian Morgan, 5 Mo Agoro, 6 Danny Craven, 7 Jamie Ellis, 8 Craig Kopczak, 9 Matty Wildie, 10 Pat Moran, 11 Joe Wardle, 12 Adam Lawton, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Jordan Paga, 15 Josh Johnson, 16 Owen Farnworth, 17 Emmerson Whittel, 18 Jay Chapelhow, 19 Jumah Sambou, 20 George Hirst, 21 Mackenzie Turner, 22 Ted Chapelhow, 23 Jack Johnson, 24 Ben O’Keefe, 25 Bailey Aldridge, 26 Brad Gallagher, 27 Cian Tyrer, 28 Kieran Tyrer.

Rugby League World predicts: 1st

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 494 (March 2024)

