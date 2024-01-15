League One rugby league side Hunslet record losses of £45,000

HUNSLET chief executive Neil Hampshire is remaining upbeat despite the club incurring losses of £45,000 for the year ending November 2023.

The Parksiders missed out on promotion to the Championship last season after falling to the North Wales Crusaders in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Hampshire, however, is eager to look forwards: “Our medium-term strategy had seen us plan for this loss as we invested more into the playing squad in 2023,” Hampshire said.

“We had posted profits for the previous three years and it was a conscious decision to use our reserves for a concerted promotion bid.

“Finishing second in the regular league with a 100% home record was our best season since being promoted in 2014. Off the field we also saw an upturn in all our revenue streams, with the exception of RFL Central Funding.

“We are in relatively good financial shape but take nothing for granted. We have kept the same playing budget for 2024.

“We know there will be clubs that have spent more but we are confident we will be in the mix come the end of the season.”

Hunslet will be back in action on the rugby league field at the end of January and into February when they take on Batley Bulldogs and Featherstone Rovers in the 1895 Cup before attention turns to the league.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.