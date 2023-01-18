Lee Radford on his Castleford Tigers future, Ryan Hampshire and any potential signings for Super League 2023

LEE RADFORD was appointed Castleford Tigers head coach ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The former Hull FC boss had to contend with a huge injury list last year and a disappointing start to the season, but turned things around enough to be in with a shout of the play-offs.

However, a last-gasp defeat to Leeds Rhinos ended any hopes of that. Moving forward, Radford is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but revealed that there has been no talks on that front whatsoever and talked about injuries affecting his side in 2022.

“No, there’s been nothing, it’s not something that’s particularly at the forefront of my mind. I think we had a decent year last year without being special,” Radford said.

“I think we could have had a bigger impact on the competition if we had been healthier. The injuries to the spine was damaging.

“A lot hinges on keeping the nucleus of our spine on the field.”

One of those players who went down during the year was Ryan Hampshire, who fell to a dreaded ACL injury after signing a short-term deal with the West Yorkshire.

Hampshire impressed during the short spell he was on the field for the Tigers and has been doing his rehab with the club.

“Ryan Hampshire has just got back on the field for his first run. Matty Crowther is doing a good job getting him up to speed and healthy.

“His contract is currently expired, so we want to get him right and back on the field and give him an opportunity to put his best foot forward.

“We have a duty of care. There’s been no movement in that (a new deal) but the salary cap dictates a lot of where you’re at in terms of recruitment.”

In terms of any further signings for the 2023 Super League season, Radford expressed: “No (there won’t be any new signings) unless there is any movement.”