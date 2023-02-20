Lee Radford slams “disgusting” and “woeful” aspect of Castleford Tigers’ loss to Hull FC

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 32-30 at Hull FC yesterday.

It was a game of two halves with the Black and Whites charging into a 32-6 lead before the Tigers mounted a brilliant comeback only to be pegged back by two points in the end.

Castleford head coach Lee Radford was understandably frustrated with a few key aspects of the game as he gave his post-match thoughts.

“It’s probably not the result I wanted and not the performance I wanted either. Really, really disappointed with the start, it took us 60 minutes to get going and I think it probably says a lot about both teams defence with a 32-30 scoreline,” Radford told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We had a lack of desire to take them anywhere tough and we didn’t want to go tough either.

“That was a real frustration because we’ve had an awful long time to build to this fixture, so to see us start so reluctant to be tough was a real frustration.”

Radford was also quick to point out that the “woeful” ruck was something which his side had worked on throughout the pre-season.

“It looks disgusting out wide but ultimately it’s the ruck, it all starts with the ruck and the quick play the ball doesn’t give your edges any chance to defend.

“The detail in the ruck was woeful for a team that has worked so hard in that area throughout the pre-season.

“For Brad Dwyer to go straight over your ruck I think the first set of the game says a lot about your defensive mentality.”