Super League Attendances: Warrington Wolves and Hull FC among those posting brilliant numbers in round one

WELL, another week of Super League is done and dusted and what a brilliant weekend it was.

The new season kicked off on Thursday night with Leeds Rhinos travelling to the Warrington Wolves and perhaps few expected Daryl Powell’s men to run out 42-10 winners in such an emphatic fashion.

Fast forward to Friday night and Leigh Leopards began their own party with some incredible pre-match entertainment. Unfortunately for the rebrand, Salford Red Devils spoiled that party, taking home the two points in a hard-fought 20-10 win.

Over the Pennines, Wakefield Trinity were hosting Catalans Dragons who had the likes of Mitchell Pearce, Sam Tomkins, Tyrone May and Mike McMeeken absent. That being said, the French side still had plenty of firepower and were able to run out 38-24 winners to hand Mark Applegarth his first loss in charge of Trinity.

To Saturday and for Channel 4’s first live game of the Super League season as Hull KR hosted the Wigan Warriors at Craven Park. The Robins, under new head coach Willie Peters, took the game to their opponents and eventually triumphed 27-18 in yet another classic.

On Sunday, Hull FC managed to withstand a superb Castleford Tigers comeback to run out 32-30 winners in Tony Smith’s first game of his new reign with the Black and Whites.

But, just what were the attendance numbers posted by Super League sides over the weekend?

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos

11,082 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils

8,589 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons

4,077 at Belle Vue on Friday night

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

10,029 at Craven Park on Saturday afternoon

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers

15,383 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon – Hull’s biggest opening attendance since 2005 and their biggest attendance for six years.