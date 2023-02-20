World Club Challenge yields torn ACL and season-ending injury following St Helens-Penrith clash as

THE World Club Challenge was 85 minutes of rip-roaring, highly-entertaining rugby league.

St Helens eventually ran out 13-12 winners following a Lewis Dodd drop goal in golden point, but the Penrith Panthers are counting the cost with winger Taylan May set to be out for the entire 2023 NRL campaign after suffering a torn ACL

The Samoa flyer was caught in an awkward tackle during the first-half and was subsequently taken off with what was originally looked like a minor knee injury.

However, May’s and Penrith’s worst fears have been confirmed this morning.

“Panthers winger Taylan May will miss the 2023 NRL season after sustaining an ACL injuring during the World Club Challenge against St Helens,” the club said in a statement.

“The Samoa international suffered the knee injury during the first half of Saturday night’s match.

“Scans revealed May will require surgery on the ACL injury, ruling him out for the entire season.”