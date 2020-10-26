Leeds come from behind to beat 12-man Castleford in controversial contest

Leeds Rhinos picked up a dramatic win over Castleford as they secured a 28-24 contest.

An eventful contest featured a red card, a penalty try and several flashpoints.

Liam Watts had scored early to give the Tigers the lead but Ava Seumanufagai levelled the game soon after.

Oliver Holmes was then red-carded after a confrontation with Richie Myler, kicking the fullback after he had been elbowed.

Former Tigers halfback Luke Gale added salt to the wound but Castleford would go in level after Greg Eden’s opportunistic score.

Eden would finish superbly to give Castleford a lead, and what followed was a herculean defensive effort that saw them hold Leeds over the line four times.

But eventually, Leeds would strike. Liam Sutcliffe scored from Myler’s pass and minutes later a Derrell Olpherts error saw Tom Briscoe score in the other corner.

Rhyse Martin would score soon after to extend the lead but a late penalty try for a Konrad Hurrell infringement brought Castleford to within four late on.

But Leeds held on.