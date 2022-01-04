Leeds Rhinos agree dual-registration partnership with Featherstone Rovers

Championship side Featherstone Rovers will benefit from a dual-registration agreement with Leeds Rhinos again in 2022.

The two clubs have been regular partners in recent years and, after dual-registration was suspended last season, an agreement is back in place which will see players become available for Rovers if they are not selected for the Super League side.

Featherstone say that dual-registration terms will cover Leeds’ “top 20 squad members” plus prospects Jack Broadbent, Sam Walters and Levi Edwards.

Having benefitted from the regular use of both established and up-and-coming Rhinos stars in past seasons, the partnership is a further boost to Featherstone’s promotion ambitions in the upcoming campaign.

Rovers – and former Leeds – head coach Brian McDermott said: “I was around at the outset of the partnership between both clubs so I understand how both parties can benefit strongly from this partnership.

“The Championship will be a long, hard season so we know that this relationship will give us the strength in depth we will need to enable us to meet those challenges.”

Leeds boss Richard Agar added: “It was only a few years ago when Ash Handley and Harry Newman (pictured) were playing for Featherstone and the experience they gained certainly helped their development.

“Clearly, Featherstone Rovers will be vying for promotion this year so we are extremely pleased for our players to develop in such a strong, professional environment.”