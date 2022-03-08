Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC lose key men to injury as squads named for Super League tie

Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC have both lost key players to injury after naming their 21-man squads to meet at Headingley on Thursday night.

Richard Agar has not named Harry Newman in his squad, after picking up a knock in their win at Wakefield Trinity last week to the same hamstring that he had only just returned from a spell on the sidelines because of.

The Rhinos say there is no timescale yet to the absence of Newman, who is one of three players to drop out of the squad from last week along with the Kruise Leeming and Cameron Smith, who both serve one-game bans.

There is also positive news for Leeds, with Alex Mellor returning following concussion, James Donaldson from a neck problem, and Muizz Mustapha after a knee injury.

However, they remain without the suspended James Bentley plus Richie Myler (groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle) and Sam Walters (shoulder).

There are also three changes to the Hull FC squad from the one named by Brett Hodgson ahead of their defeat to Castleford Tigers last Sunday.

Darnell McIntosh missed that match with a calf issue and won’t be fit to feature this week either, while Josh Reynolds and Jordan Lane also picked up injuries and both have been left out of the squad as a result.

Connor Wynne suffered an elbow injury at Castleford and is still considered a doubt for the Leeds trip, but is named in the squad.

He is joined by Joe Cator, who could return from a long-term Achilles injury for his first appearance of the season, with youngsters Charlie Severs and Harvey Barron the other players called into the squad.

Hull remain without Carlos Tuimavave (hamstring), Luke Gale (suspension), Manu Ma’u (hamstring), Cameron Scott (ankle), Jacob Hookem (ankle) and Scott Taylor (foot).

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC – Headingley Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 2 David Fusitu’a, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall.

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 4 Josh Griffin, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Chris Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 14 Joe Lovodua, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 28 Aidan Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul, 31 Charlie Severs, 32 Harvey Barron.