Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur clears up James Bentley return

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has cleared up the confusion surrounding James Bentley’s return to play.

The second-rower suffered another concussion in late April and hasn’t played since for the Rhinos.

However, upon Brad Arthur’s appointment as head coach following the dismissal of Rohan Smith, Bentley was back in Leeds’ 21-man squad.

Whilst the obvious solution was it was the end of Bentley’s return-to-play protocol, some claimed that it was down to Smith’s exit.

However, Arthur has dispelled those claims, saying: “He was available for selection when I got here, that’s when the protocol finished and when he was cleared to play.

“I felt he needed a couple of more training sessions to ensure he was fine and ready to go. We were able to get a fair bit of load and contact into him.

“He is now ready to play, he wanted to play last week. I felt he was a bit underdone.”

