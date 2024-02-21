Leeds Rhinos-Castleford Tigers Super League clash set to be broadcast live on the BBC

LEEDS RHINOS’ West Yorkshire derby clash with Castleford Tigers in Round 13 of the Betfred Super League is set for a bumper television audience after being selected as the BBC’s live game for that round.

The game will also be shown on Sky Sports as a simulcast and will now take place as a double-header on Saturday 1st June, kick off 5.30pm, with the Rhinos Women’s fixture against Barrow Raiders Ladies, which will kick off 2.45pm.

Leeds Rhinos Reserves game, which was due to be played on 1st June, will now move to Friday 31st May and be played at Stanningley SARLC, kick off 7pm. Tickets for the game on 1st June are available now at tickets.therhinos.co.uk

Rugby League Commercial and BBC Sport recently announced a new three-year broadcast partnership which for the first time includes regular live coverage of the Betfred Super League and this month’s Betfred World Club Challenge, as well as the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cups.

The multi-platform coverage will also include highlights of every Super League match on the BBC Sport website and app, and an extension of Rugby League’s partnership with BBC radio, with commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, as well as the extensive coverage on BBC local radio which includes Betfred Championship and League One.

The new coverage kicked off last Saturday with Castleford’s clash with Wigan – the first Super League match to be shown live on the BBC.

This Saturday on BBC Two, Wigan Warriors will face the three-times NRL champions Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium, aiming to win the World Club Challenge for the fifth time.

