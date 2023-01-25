Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Bradford Bulls to be broadcast live

LEEDS RHINOS’ clash with the Bradford Bulls this weekend will be broadcast live as preparations ramp up for the beginning of the season.

The clash will take place at Headingley this Sunday with a kick-off time of 2.30pm, but it will also be broadcast live on OurLeague for those interested in watching it from home.

Early bird prices for the game are £4.95, with prices rising to £10 on the day.

It will be one of the most interesting pre-season clashes of January so far with Bradford expected to be pushing for promotion from the Championship in 2023 and Leeds hoping to reach another Super League Grand Final.

Both head coaches are expected to name a strong side for the clash with Jack Walker set to make his first appearance against Leeds in a Bradford shirt following his off-season move to Odsal.

Bodene Thompson will also be coming up against his former side after spending a number of years at Headingley.