Leeds Rhinos confirm Luke Hooley signing from Batley Bulldogs

Leeds Rhinos have signed fullback Luke Hooley from Batley Bulldogs on a two-year contract.

Hooley has been one of the stars of the Championship in the three years since making the move to Batley from Wakefield Trinity, where he didn’t make a first-team appearance.

Rohan Smith, who was Bradford Bulls coach when Hooley was a junior at the club, has moved to bring the 24-year-old to Headingley as he builds his squad for a first full season in charge.

“Luke has matured a lot as a player over the past few seasons at Batley and a great deal of credit has to go to the coaching team at Batley, who have done a great job in helping Luke realise his potential,” said Smith.

“We have tracked him closely this season and see Luke as a quality all-round fullback, who will add depth and competition to our squad.”

Hooley added: “I can’t wait to get started at Leeds, to join the Rhinos is a dream come true especially getting another chance in Super League with such a big club.

“Rohan was a big influence on my decision, I knew him from my time at Bradford and it was a no brainer to work with him again.”