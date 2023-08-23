Leeds Rhinos confirm signing of Newcastle Knights star Lachie Miller

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed the signing of Australian Lachie Miller from NRL side Newcastle Knights on a three-year contract from the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Miller, who joined the Knights this season from Cronulla Sharks, grew up playing Rugby League but forged a career in Rugby Union Sevens going on to play for Australia and represent his country at the 2020 Olympic Games.

He has made eleven appearances at full-back for the Knights this season but can also play in the halves.

Commenting on signing for the Rhinos, Miller said, “I am looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as Leeds Rhinos and excited to come across having spoken with Rohan and Gary to be part of the culture at Headingley.

“I really enjoyed my footie at the start of this season and I want to bring that to the Rhinos. It is a big change for my family, we have a newborn and two-year-old so it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our young family that we are ready to embrace and make the most of.

“I watch a fair bit of the Super League competition on TV over here in Australia and I am fortunate to be joining such a great club and hopefully I can add to the culture. I know the club has a history of mixing a core young English lads with the overseas guys and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Leeds fans at Headingley.

“I know there are a lot of connections between the Knights and the Rhinos over the years but I haven’t spoken to Brian McDermott or Danny Buderus yet about the club as we have been trying to get the deal done, I’ll definitely be seeking any advice they can give me though. I have spoken to some good friends of mine, Brandon Lee and Tyson Gamble, who have been coached by Rohan and they say what a legend of a guy he is. His style of footie, I think, will suit the way I like to play and I knew from the moment we spoke on the phone that he was a coach I wanted to be associated with,” added the 29-year-old.

Head Coach Rohan Smith added, “Having spoken to people about Lachie, everyone speaks about him being well respected and highly regarded by those who have worked with him. He is a quick, broken-field runner who is gaining in experience all the time having come across to League from Rugby Union later in his career. I think he will fit in well with our squad for next season and the plans we have for our style of play moving forward.”

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington commented, “I would like to thank Newcastle Knights and Lachie’s management for helping make the deal possible especially given that he had one more year remaining on his Knights contract. It is important for us that we bring in the right people to strengthen not just the team but who fit our culture. He certainly fits that bill.”